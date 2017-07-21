North Bienville Fire Department chief urges seat belt safety

In the last month, the North Bienville Fire Department has worked four major vehicle accidents where the drivers were not wearing seat belts.

One of those accidents was fatal. Now, Fire Chief Gary Hathorn is speaking out on the importance of wearing a seat belt.

Throughout his 40 year career, he said that the most important things for drivers and passengers to remember is to wear a seat belt; not drinking and driving; and not texting while driving.

"It makes as much sense (as) smoking nowadays," Hathorn said. "We know better than to do something like that. Several of these people are under the age of 30 or younger. All of these people grew up having to wear their seat belts."

Chief Hathorn thinks the man who died in the accident would have survived if he would have been wearing a seat belt.

"He was unrestrained," Hathorn said. "He did not have a seat belt. He beat the truck to its resting place. He was underneath the big gasoline tank. The cab really isn't damaged that much and had he had his seat belt on he would have still been inside that cab. And, I feel like the young man wouldn't have lost his life."

According to the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles, everyone must wear a seat belt at all times while riding in a vehicle regardless of whether they are the driver or a passenger.

Brian Stephens, a deputy sheriff in Bienville Parish, said people can be issued a citation for wearing their seat belt improperly.

"If you are in a bad enough accident your best chances are to wear your seat belt and let your safety belts do their jobs," Hathorn said. "If you still lose your life, it wasn't because you didn't wear your seat belt. It's because you were in an accident bad enough to take your life."

