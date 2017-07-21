Gym provides a safe place for youth in tough Shreveport neighborhood

It's been a violent year already in Shreveport, but in one of the city's toughest neighborhoods, there's a beacon of hope.

Forty-five years ago, Ray Paxton, built Paxton's Gym. His passion was to give back to the community. His daughter, Lisa, is now in charge of the gym, continuing to provide training equipment, facilities, and role models for kids to keep them off the streets.

"This place has been here since 1972, this was a pavilion and didn't even have the sides on it or anything. He put a roof on it, he put the sides on it. He did this all out of his own pocket," said Lisa Paxton.

Ray Paxton died two years ago, but his legacy lives on.

"100% it's all about the kids," Lisa Paxton said. "We're in one of the worst areas in the Shreveport area. A lot of these kids have difficulties, and we give them a place that they can come to after school, and they know they're safe."

Scott Mutter is a coach at Paxton's Gym. He also works with the Shreveport Police Department.

"This is the area, it's called Ingleside, there's a lot of shootings, having police officers in the gym, other than us passing through the streets or answering calls, you never know what young people think of police," said Scott Mutter, a head coach at Paxton's. "So having police officers that they know are police officers in this gym, training and interacting, that gives them a way to get to know us and to know that we're human beings and we're people just like them,"

Working with the police department, he's seen a lot of crime in Ingleside and is glad the kids have a safe place to go.

"I'd rather them be in a boxing gym than out on the streets," Mutter said. He said sometimes he doesn't want to leave the gym.

The kids love it too.

"(Learning) how to hit, how to fight, and it gives me confidence," said Sharnell Henderson, a student.

Paxton's gym is a non-profit, but Lisa does pay a lot of her own money out of her pocket because she's passionate.

"I can't ever see letting this place go. People come in here off the streets at least once or twice a week, and talk about how much this has helped them and how that's changed their life," Paxton said.

Right now, the students at Paxton's Gym are practicing for the Governor's games, which should be held sometime next month.

If you would like to donate to Paxton's, you can either go to the gym at 2636 Fulton Street or call (318) 517-0704.

