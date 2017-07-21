2 charged with human trafficking after Shreveport massage parlor raid

Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.

30-year-old Bingbing Li and 34-year-old Linan Tian were both arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of human trafficking.

The two were arrested in during the raid Thursday at Palm Massage in the 1900 block of East 70th Street, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Matt Harris.

Linan Tian is listed as manager of the massage parlor, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

Trooper Harris says the investigation was based out of Missouri.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.