2 charged with human trafficking after Shreveport massage parlor raid

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. The administration has not held a on-camera briefing since June 29.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>
The university announced the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach.More >>