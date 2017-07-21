Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest for attempted murder

Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a shooting in the western part of the city that sent a man to a hospital with three gunshot wounds to his chest.

WANTED: Matthew D. Lawson, 28, of Shreveport, one count of attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Shreveport man is behind bars facing charges of attempted murder after a Crime Stoppers tip.

On May 19, shortly after 9 p.m. police responded to the 5600 block of Buncombe Road and found 30-year-old Leroy Butts with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

After investigating, police believe 27-year-old Matthew Lawson of the 600 block of West 74th Street was responsible for the shooting.

On Thursday night Shreveport police got an anonymous tip from Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers about Lawson’s whereabouts.

Members of the police department’s K9 Unit and patrol officers took Lawson into custody, without incident.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on attempted second-degree murder and his bond was set at $500,000.

