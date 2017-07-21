Police investigating burglary at Bossier City Burger King, looking for employee

Bossier City police detectives are still on the scene gathering evidence (Source: KSLA News 12)

Investigators are using a drone for a bird's eye view of the Burger King restaurant in their search for evidence in the burglary and the missing employee. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police are investigating an apparent burglary overnight at a Bossier City Burger King and looking for an employee who might be missing.

An employee of the Burger King in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard called police when they arrived for work around 7:15 a.m. and noticed money was missing.

The employee also told police that another employee that was scheduled for work wasn't there, but her car is in the parking lot.

At this time, police say the other employee has not been located.

Detectives spent much of the morning gathering evidence, including using a drone for a bird's eye view in their search for clues.

