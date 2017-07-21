Burger King employee charged with armed robbery, kidnapping manager

Bossier City police detectives are still on the scene gathering evidence (Source: KSLA News 12)

Investigators are using a drone for a bird's eye view of the Burger King restaurant in their search for evidence in the burglary and the missing employee. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport man is in custody, accused of robbing of a Bossier City fast food restaurant and kidnapping a co-worker.

Police say 28-year-old Ivory Carl Myles was arrested Friday afternoon in Beaumont, Texas and is charged with armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with the incident at the Burger King in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard.

According to Bossier City police, Myles was working overnight with his 42-year-old female manager when he pulled a handgun on her and robbed the store.

Investigators say he fled with the woman in his vehicle. When other employees showed up to work early Friday morning, they found the manager missing and her car still in the parking lot.

Money and one employee unaccounted for at Burger King on Barksdale Blvd. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/nvNJiMkO4W — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) July 21, 2017

Detectives spent much of the morning gathering evidence, including using a drone for a bird's eye view in their search for clues.

The woman contacted a family member around 2 p.m. and said that she had been dropped off at a bus station in Houston, Texas.

Bossier City detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force to get information on Myles' direction of travel.

They caught up to him around 3 p.m. in Beaumont. Beaumont police say that they found a handgun in Myles' car.

Police say efforts will be made to extradite Myles back to Bossier City.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

