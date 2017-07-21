Bossier Burger King burglarized

The Bossier City police department is investigating after a restaurant appeared to be burglarized Friday.

An employee of the Burger King in the 4900 block of Barksdale Boulevard called police around 7:15 a.m. when they arrived a noticed money was missing.

The employee told police there appeared to have been a burglary and that another employee that was scheduled for work wasn't there.

At this time, police say the other employee has not been located.

Crime scene detectives were on scene gathering evidence.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.