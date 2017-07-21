Second Shreveport show announced for comedian Kevin Hart

Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to Shreveport in the fall.More >>
Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to Shreveport in the fall.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Football coach Hugh Freeze would have been released under a moral conduct clause in his contract if he had not resigned, Ole Miss officials said.More >>
Football coach Hugh Freeze would have been released under a moral conduct clause in his contract if he had not resigned, Ole Miss officials said.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
A relative of a victim injured in the mass shooting in Colerain Township is searching for answers and justice in the case.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
Police say the liquid crystal meth was found in white jugs with the label "Purple Power."More >>
An unexploded World War II-era ordnance was discovered Tuesday at the Southern end of Hatteras Island, Virginia-Pilot reports.More >>
An unexploded World War II-era ordnance was discovered Tuesday at the Southern end of Hatteras Island, Virginia-Pilot reports.More >>