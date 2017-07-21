Second Shreveport show announced for comedian Kevin Hart

Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to Shreveport in the fall.

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show for Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart was announced Friday morning.

Hart will now be performing at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Sunday, October 22 in addition to Saturday, October 21.

Both performances are at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the second show go on sale Friday starting at 9 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Shreveport Convention Center Box Office Monday - Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com or 800-745-3000.

Tickets will be priced the same as the previous show, starting at $45.

Hart has made a name for himself as a comedian, entertainer, author and businessman.

