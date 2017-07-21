Police: Man on bike robs driver of change at gunpoint

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are on the look out for a man who pulled a gun on a driver at a stop sign Wednesday evening.

Police say it happened around 5:40 p.m. when a driver turned from Saint Vincent Avenue onto West 73rd Street.

A man on a bike reportedly pointed a gun at the driver demanding money.

When the driver said he didn't have any cash, the robber reached into the car and stole change from the console.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about this armed robbery is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

