Shreveport apartment catches fire

Shreveport firefighters are investigating an apartment fire that caused damage to the first floor of the building early Friday morning.

Investigators say the two story building in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland caught fire just before 3 a.m.

Crews got the flames under control in about 15 minutes, according to firefighters on scene.

No one was in the home at the time, but firefighters say the home did have utilities.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

