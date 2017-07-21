Bryant returns to Lufkin, throws huge party

LUFKIN, Texas --- Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant returned to the town that molded him Thursday in the grandest of fashions.

Bryant hosted a massive town-wide barbecue and kickball event in Lufkin, one that he says cost $16,000.

The three-time Pro Bowler graduated from Lufkin High School in 2007 where we was a record-setting, four-star receiver before taking his talents to Oklahoma State.

16,000 people reside in the town of Lufkin.