Bryant returns to Lufkin, throws huge party

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
LUFKIN, Texas --- Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant returned to the town that molded him Thursday in the grandest of fashions. 

Bryant hosted a massive town-wide barbecue and kickball event in Lufkin, one that he says cost $16,000. 

The three-time Pro Bowler graduated from Lufkin High School in 2007 where we was a record-setting, four-star receiver before taking his talents to Oklahoma State. 

16,000 people reside in the town of Lufkin. 

