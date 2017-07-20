Woman, man shot while standing outside along Egan St.

Shreveport police are investigating the shooting of two people in the city’s Stoner Hill neighborhood.

More than a dozen police units responded to Stoner Avenue between Gilbert Drive and Busby Street about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police Cpl. Angie Willhite the shooting of the woman and man, both of whom are in their mid-40s, happened in the 400 block of Egan Street.

"What we know now is that the victims were standing outside on a concrete pad between these duplexes here. And they heard shots being fired and they were struck."

The woman was shot in her abdomen.

The man was grazed by a bullet.

The woman was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment.

Her wound did not appear to be life-threatening, Willhite said.

The wounded man refused to be treated or transported.

Neither of the two saw who shot them, and no witnesses have come forward, Willhite said.

Investigators suspect the gunfire may have come from some bushes, she added.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.