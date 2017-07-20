Shreveport official wants city to opt out of the city-parish MPC - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

A Shreveport councilman wants to remove the city from the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. 

District E's James Flurry thinks that would save the city about $400,000.

And the move would minimize complaints from residents and business owners, he said.

Flurry also thinks removing Shreveport from the city-parish MPC would free the city to establish its own planning commission.

He plans to present a resolution during the City Council's meeting in August authorizing Mayor Ollie Tyler to opt out of the Shreveport-Caddo MPC.

Flurry said that would be the first step toward the city detaching itself from the city-parish panel.

He thinks he has the votes for the resolution to pass.

And he hopes for it to get into effect in January.

