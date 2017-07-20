Haughton police seek person responsible for stealing trailer

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the person accused of stealing a long flatbed trailer from a school parking lot in Haughton.

Police released surveillance video from the new Haughton Middle School around 5 p.m. on July 13 showing a driver with a Dodge truck towing a stolen 18-foot trailer.

The truck is described as a gray, late-model, 4-door Dodge Ram with damage to the rear driver’s side fender. The truck also has dark taillight covers.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person who owns this truck is asked to call Bossier Sheriff’s Parish Office at 318-965-2203.

