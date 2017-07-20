Marshall police seize $2K in fake money in counterfeiting bust

Detectives say they found the suspects in possession of more than $2,000 in counterfeit cash. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Two people face charges for allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money at a Marshall, Texas, business.

Waylon Franklin Sims Jr., 37, of Vivian, La., and Devin Kaye Harrison, 34, of Westwego, La. are being held in the Harrison County Jail, booking records show.

Marshall police received a call from Hibbett Sports in the 1800 block of East End Boulevard North around 11:12 Thursday morning reporting that a customer was attempting to pass counterfeit money.

The customer left the store before officers arrived on the scene, but they left behind evidence after being unsuccessful with their purchase.

Detectives with the Marshall Police Department found the vehicle matching the description of the suspect's in the Walmart parking lot. Detectives found both Sims and Harrison to be in possession of more than $2,000 of money that was counterfeit.

Sims and Harrison are both charged with forgery of money which is a third-degree felony in Texas. If convicted they could face a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

