$2K in fake money taken in Marshall police counterfeit bust

Detectives say they found the suspects in possession of more than $2,000 in counterfeit cash. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

Two Florida residents are facing charges in Marshall for allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money at a local business.

Waylon Franklin Simms Jr., 37, and Devin Kaye Harrison, 34, both of Florida were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

Marshall Police received a call from Hibbett Sports in the 1800 block of East End Boulevard North around 11:12 Thursday morning reporting that a customer was attempting to pass counterfeit money.

The customer left the store before officers arrived on the scene, but they left behind evidence after being unsuccessful with their purchase.

Detectives with the Marshall Police Department found the vehicle matching the description of the suspect's in the Walmart parking lot. Detectives found both Simms and Harrison to be in possession of more than $2,000 of money that was counterfeit.

Simms and Harrison are both charged with forgery of money which is a third-degree felony in Texas. If convicted they could face a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison.

