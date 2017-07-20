Caddo to crack down on vehicles with illegal window tint

Caddo authorities say there is a limit when it comes to tinted windows.

And they are cracking down on any that is not street legal.

Starting Aug. 1, patrol deputies will make an extra effort to cite drivers whose vehicles violate Louisiana's window tint law.

Sheriff Steve Prator said he was checking some hot spots about a month ago when a vehicle with blacked-out windows pulled up next to his.

"I had no idea who it was. They had loud music. And I couldn't tell if they were staring at me, loading a gun, smoking dope or what they were doing."

So he ordered 80 window tint meters for his deputies to use. Each cost about $50.

"It's intimidating to others," the sheriff said of illegal window tint.

"It's unsafe if you try to back up at night and use your rear-view mirrors. You just can't see out of it."

Prator said his deputies will be enforcing the law inside city limits as well.

"If you got dark tinted windows and you don't have a valid reason for having it, then look out cause we're going to probably stop you," Prator said. "Cause it's a primary offense, we can stop you for that."

The law says front side windows must allow 40 percent of light in. Back side windows require 25 percent. And the rear window, 12 percent.

Drivers with certain medical conditions can fill out a specific exemption form.

"We never just put shades on a car," River City Tint owner Justin Hall said.

"We always try to talk to the customer and educate them on what's legal and what's not and then let the consumer themselves make that decision on what to do with their vehicle."

They also are willing to work with drivers if they want to replace tint that is too dark, Hall added.

The fine for a tint violation is $213.

Motorists should consider this announcement of the crackdown as a grace period that gives them time to get potential violations corrected before Aug. 1, the sheriff said.

Vehicle owners can have the legality of their window tint checked between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Caddo sheriff's substations at 4910 N. Market St. in Shreveport, 11141 Highway 1 North in Oil City and 9956 Mansfield Road in Keithville.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.