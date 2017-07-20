Shreveport's 2nd anti-violence prayer vigil draws fewer people

A much smaller crowd turned out for Shreveport's second citywide prayer vigil, held this Thursday night, July 20 at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. (Source/Bubba Kneipp, KSLA)

The first citywide prayer vigil took place on July 6 at New Life Tabernacle Church. (Source: KSLA News 12)

For the second time in two weeks, a citywide prayer vigil brought together Shreveport law enforcement, city leaders and the community in the fight against crime.

The difference with this latest vigil was the big drop in attendance.

The citywide prayer vigil that unfolded inside New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue attracted 50 or so people praying to stop the crime.

That's just a fraction of the roughly 300 people who turned out for the first vigil two weeks ago, back on Thursday, July 6.

But organizers reminded us that since these events started there has not been a murder in Shreveport.

"So don't tell me prayer can't change things," said vigil co-organizer Debra Kelly

Some of those who did turn out for this second vigil say they're strongly motivated to stop Shreveport's crime surge.

"Just invading our neighborhoods like that. It's just got to stop," whispered local resident Veola White, who spoke to us at the back of this latest vigil.

Organizers like Kelly told us the key to reaching their goals is to keep engaged with those who come to the vigil and those who haven't made it out, just yet.

"We're just going to keep this going. We just keep sharing on Facebook, we keep sharing it with social media. And we just keep people involved and keep them excited," said Kelly.

Vigil organizers say that events like this are just the beginning of their anti-crime campaign. They said that phase two will soon begin where they head out onto the streets.

"(We) Plan on going to different parks, different neighborhoods to talk to the community, to pray for those that are out in the neighborhood, also. And then find out what their needs or what they want because there are services within the city of Shreveport that we can offer them to get them a better quality of life," said Shreveport City Councilman Jerry Bowman.

The next citywide prayer vigil will take place at this same location, at the same time, 6p.m., in 3 weeks on Thursday, August 10.

To put it into perspective for why these prayer vigils have been set up, we take a look at the number of homicides in Shreveport.

So far, 30 homicides have taken place in 2017, far higher than this same time last year.

The latest incident was this past Friday, July 14, on Fairfield Avenue where a man was found shot. Police have not yet ruled on that case.



