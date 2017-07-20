More expectations for second citywide prayer vigil in Shreveport tonight

The first citywide prayer vigil took place on July 6 at New Life Tabernacle Church. (Source: KSLA News 12)

There's a growing effort in Shreveport to fight our recent surge in violent crime with prayer. A second citywide prayer vigil gets underway at 6 p.m. at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue.

In all, organizers have discussed holding as many as 10 citywide prayer vigils in various parts of Shreveport as police, city leaders and the community all come together looking for long-term solutions to the surge and scourge of crime.

City Councilman Jerry Bowman is hosting this vigil, with prayer to be led by Pastor Danny Mitchell, Jr.

The first of these vigils took place exactly two weeks earlier, on July 6 at New Life Tabernacle Church in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

It took place just as the city quickly approached 30 homicides for 2017, already described as one of the most violent years in recent history.

"The event was amazing," said Reverend Eugene McBride right after the first vigil. He's the head pastor here at New Life Tabernacle Church.

McBride told us after such a successful event, concrete plans followed by after school tutoring, mentoring programs are the only ways to truly reach the city's younger population.

Pastor McBride said such specifics will begin to come out in vigils like the latest one at New Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

But organizers say perhaps their biggest challenge or hurdle to overcome is fear; a sometimes paralyzing fear that stops good people from reporting crimes to police.

The Crime Stoppers program is described as one important tool in trying to stop the cycle of violence, by getting more criminals off our streets.

