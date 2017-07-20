Meet the Team: Josh Roberson

KSLA News 12 This Morning Reporter Josh Roberson is a hometown kid born and raised in North Bossier City.

He attended Airline High School and graduated in 2009, where he was a varsity wrestler. He then spent a year in New Orleans studying film before moving back home and getting a Telecommunications Degree from Bossier Parish Community College.

Josh worked in the oilfield for 2 years to pay for school before getting his first job in TV as a photographer and editor. While working nights he began to shoot and write his own stories and discovered a love reporting the news.

Josh got his first job as a reporter at a news station in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he honed his skills as a journalist for 2 years.

He then leaped at the chance to come back home and report for KSLA News 12. In his spare time, Josh enjoys fitness, music, movies, spending time with friends and his two cats, Rick and Morty.



Email Josh at jroberson@ksla.com. "Like" him on Facebook here and follow @JRobersonKSLA on Twitter here!