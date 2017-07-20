Natchitoches Police Chief injured in scuffle at courthouse

The Natchitoches Police chief is recovering from some minor injuries after stepping in to help a bailiff with an angry man at the parish courthouse.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say 41-year-old Hamilton Bynog was in court for a child custody hearing in the Tenth Judicial District Court.

Bynog reportedly became upset over a ruling during the hearing. After leaving the courtroom and the courthouse, Bynog allegedly ran back in and confronted his ex-wife, child, and a court bailiff.

According to deputies, a scuffle started between Bynog and the bailiff attempting to protect the woman and the child.

The scuffle reportedly continued as Chief Mickey Dove and others were leaving a 911 board meeting.

Chief Dove was reportedly cut on the right eye when he tried to help. Chief Dove was treated at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and released after getting three stitches.

Deputies say Bynog continued to resist the bailiff in spite of being told several times to stop. Authorities say the bailiff used a stun-gun to gain control of him.

Bynog was taken into custody and taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for observation. He was treated and released to be taken to the detention center where he was charged with Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Battery of a Police Officer, 2 counts of Resisting an Officer, and Disturbing the Peace.

He was released Wednesday on a $50,000 appearance bond.

No other injuries were reported.

