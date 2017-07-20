Police: Surveillance video shows 2 Target shoplifting suspects

Shreveport authorities are sharing these surveillance camera images in an attempt to identify two women in connection with a theft from Target in the 7100 block of Youree Drive the afternoon of May 19. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport authorities are sharing surveillance camera video from a department store in an attempt to identify two women being sought in connection with a theft.

A manager at Target in the 7100 block of Youree Drive told officers that the two filled two buggies with merchandise the afternoon of May 19, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

One got out of the store with her full buggy.

The other abandoned her buggy when store workers tried to contact her.

Surveillance camera images released by authorities show each woman talking on a cell phone while leaving the store.

Both last were seen fleeing in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

