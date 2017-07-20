Suspected burglar captured on video surveillance in Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to identify a person who allegedly broke into a home and stole items from the homeowner.

Police say it happened on May 22 in the 6700 block of Jefferson Paige Road.

The homeowner told officers that an unknown person entered his home and stole many of his belongings.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance video to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

