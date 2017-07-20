Northwestern State looks to right ship in 2017

Two people face charges for allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money at a Marshall, Texas, business.More >>
Two people face charges for allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money at a Marshall, Texas, business.More >>
I asked for your thoughts on providing an extra $150,000 for overtime for Shreveport patrol officers. Most of you are in support of the increased patrols but question if it will be enough. Here are some of your responses.More >>
I asked for your thoughts on providing an extra $150,000 for overtime for Shreveport patrol officers. Most of you are in support of the increased patrols but question if it will be enough. Here are some of your responses.More >>
High heat and humidity continues FridayMore >>
High heat and humidity continues FridayMore >>
Shreveport's second citywide anti-violence prayer vigil drew six times fewer people than the first. Even so, organizers are not disheartened.More >>
Shreveport's second citywide anti-violence prayer vigil drew six times fewer people than the first. Even so, organizers are not disheartened.More >>
The wounded woman and man heard gunshots but did not see who was shooting, police said.More >>
The wounded woman and man heard gunshots but did not see who was shooting, police said.More >>
A Shreveport councilman wants to remove Mayor Ollie Tyler and the city from the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. Here's why.More >>
A Shreveport councilman wants to remove Mayor Ollie Tyler and the city from the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission. Here's why.More >>
Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the person accused of stealing a long flatbed trailer from a school parking lot in Haughton.More >>
Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the person accused of stealing a long flatbed trailer from a school parking lot in Haughton.More >>
A lawsuit accuses state prison officials of blocking attorneys from investigating claims that inmates with disabilities are being neglected and abused at a Northwest Louisiana prison.More >>
A lawsuit accuses state prison officials of blocking attorneys from investigating claims that inmates with disabilities are being neglected and abused at a Northwest Louisiana prison.More >>
Caddo authorities say there is a limit when it comes to tinted windows. And they are cracking down on any that is not street legal.More >>
Caddo authorities say there is a limit when it comes to tinted windows. And they are cracking down on any that is not street legal.More >>
A Shreveport grassroots is working to spread some joy around the community one rock at a time.More >>
A Shreveport grassroots is working to spread some joy around the community one rock at a time.More >>