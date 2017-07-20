Northwestern State looks to right ship in 2017

HOUSTON, Texas -- One year after a dreadful one-win season, Northwestern State is out to look for new beginnings with the 2017 season rapidly nearing.

Fifth-year head coach Jay Thomas and company will have a tall mountain to climb within the Southland, as they were selected to finish 10th in the conference by media members at Media Day Thursday.

The Demons return with a majority of their core still intact led by quarterback and Bossier City native J.D. Almond.

Almond will open the season as the team's starter, filling that role for the first time since 2015.

The Demons open training camp on July 30.