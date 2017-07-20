Spill causes congestion on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Drivers should expect delays as crews are on the scene working to clean up a spill on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport on Thursday morning.

Police first got the call just after 9:30 a.m. to large amounts of a liquid covering Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Millicent Way and Business Park Drive.

According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the liquid is believed to be used grease from a restaurant. However, police do not know where the grease came from.

SPD's disaster response team is on the scene. Willhite said that some parts of Youree Drive are closed due to the spill at this time.

Sand trucks are on the way to begin the cleanup process.

