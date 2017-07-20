Dog dies after injuries suffered at Shreveport Dog Park, owner says

Sandy had to be put down after being attacked by other dogs at the new dog park in Shreveport, according to her owner.

The owner of a dog fatally injured by other dogs at Shreveport's newly-opened dog park says she wants to spread awareness of the dangers of mixing small dogs and big dogs at the park.

Katherine May says it happened when she took her 3-year-old "Chorkie" (Chihuahua and Yorkie) mix Sandy to the park with her kids Wednesday night. She says Sandy was attacked by multiple large dogs including a German Shepard and suffered multiple wounds to her abdomen and broken ribs.

May says she rushed Sandy to the emergency vet, but ultimately had to be put down due to the severity of her injuries.

May's daughter Annabel is eleven years old and says she tried to intervene when the attack happened.

"When the other dog finally stopped I picked her up. She was yelping. She bit me twice. My little sister was crying," said Annabel.

It happened less than a week after the opening of the Shreveport Dog Park at the Stoner Boat Launch and hours after the Shreveport Dog Park Alliance posted a video to their Facebook page outlining the rules at the park.

According to park rules, no more than 2 dogs are allowed per attendant, and attendants must be 18 years of age or older. While the rules specify that aggressive dogs are not allowed and dogs that behave aggressively or fight must be removed, the rules do not specifically require attendants use the separate areas within the 4-acre off-leash park designated for small dogs and big dogs.

May says she is deeply saddened by what happened and regrets allowing her small dog to be around bigger dogs at the park. Now, she wants others dog owners to be aware. She also says she is not angry at the city or the park and does not wish to file any reports at this time.

The park is a public, city park maintained by Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR). KSLA News 12 has reached out to the city for comment.

