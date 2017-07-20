Group paints rocks around Shreveport to promote positivity

If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If it's positive or otherwise uplifting news, you'll find it right here.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
If the hearing goes in his favor, Simpson could leave prison on Oct. 1.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
Video captured a man shooting a pistol at trucks outside his house because they wouldn't move when he asked them.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
A new study claims that the more children are spanked, the more likely they will develop mental health problems.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Associated Press.More >>
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Associated Press.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
The BBB is warning credit and debit card users about how scammers looking to gain access to your information.More >>
Drinking the coffee could cause life-threatening conditions.More >>
Drinking the coffee could cause life-threatening conditions.More >>