Group paints rocks around Shreveport to promote positivity

A Shreveport grassroots organization is working to spread some joy around the community one rock at a time. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport grassroots organization is working to spread some joy around the community one rock at a time.

The group called 318Rocks: The RedRocks project works to promote positivity throughout the Shreveport/Bossier and surrounding areas.

It was started by local artists & fellow moms Mimi Rankin Webb, Heather Blue Steele and Debbie Lynn Hollis.

According to their Facebook page, "We encourage everyone to go out and plant joy because we have become Art Farmers! Here you will discover creations, hints, and finds from other members. It's amazing watching our community come together to do great things and share happiness across the area!!! We believe and you're all showing that truly #318Rocks! with #REDROCKS!"

The idea is to paint rocks with positive messages, colorful characters, or anything you'd like, and tag them with #318Rocks! / #RedRocks, and plant them throughout the community.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.