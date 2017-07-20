Meet the team: Jasmine Payoute

Jasmine Payoute is thrilled to be in Shreveport working as a digital journalist for KSLA News 12 as of October 2016.

Originally from New Jersey, Jasmine began her news career after graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. While in the City of Brotherly Love, Jasmine worked at Philadelphia's KYW-TV, a CBS owned and operated station. There she worked on the assignment desk, gathering stories, worked as a field producer, writing stories for reporters, and as a digital content producer, getting things on the website and social media.

In Philadelphia, Jasmine focused on human interest stories, such as speaking with the family of a lost loved one or covering the Democratic National Convention.

She is KSLA News 12's first digital reporter. Her responsibility is to produce unique content for the station's website, mobile apps and on social media, in addition to getting them on the air.

Jasmine also anchors the Trendtracker in KSLA News Now at 4, highlighting things that are going viral on social media and topics that are trending in the ArkLaTex and around the country.

This is Jasmine's first time in the Bayou State.

When not reporting, Jasmine likes to try new restaurants and hot spots around town.

If you have a story you think has the potential to go viral, she's your girl.

Follow her on Facebook: JasminePayouteKSLA

Email: jpayoute@ksla.com

Twitter: @jpayoute