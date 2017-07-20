Man donates Bloodhound to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office

A Benton man gave back to his community when he donated a Bloodhound to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

The 13-month-old AKC registered Bloodhound named Rocky quickly cleared his wellness evaluation, according to a Facebook post. He will join the department's veteran Bloodhound, Ace.

Bobby Chester donated Rocky to BPSO when he heard that they were in need of another Bloodhound, according to the Facebook post. Last year, Chester provided a Bloodhound to an agency in Mississippi.

"Mr. Chester presented us with an offer we couldn't refuse...and we are very grateful for his generosity," said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington

A new Bloodhound can cost up to $2,000.

"We appreciate it a lot and Mr. Chester's passion for helping out law enforcement and donating a dog that will help find children and the elderly," said Sgt. Daniel Talley, K-9 team supervisor.

