Over 2,400 without power in southeast Shreveport

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919.

SWEPCO crews are working to restore power to a portion of residents in Shreveport.

The outage was reported at 3:51 a.m., according to SWEPCO's outage map.

A total of 2,440 customers are affected along E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

According to AEP-SWEPCO spokesman Scott McCloud, the cause of the power outage is a main-circuit lockout.

Customers should expect their power back on at 7 a.m.

