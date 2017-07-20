Crews working to restore power in southeast Shreveport

The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The airline says the family was asked to leave because the parents were making threats, not because of their baby.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed and is expected to re-open Thursday morning.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old Miami boy died of a fentanyl overdose after visiting a local pool last month, becoming one of Florida's youngest victims of the opioid crisis.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
The 911 recording of Midlands musician Keith Dominick breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend has been released and details the minutes before, during, and after the victim struggled with him before he died.More >>
A video recorded by people living near an abandoned home on the corner of East 161st Street and Delray tell the story clearly, as roaches are seen crawling all over the outside walls and can be seen through windows inside.More >>
A video recorded by people living near an abandoned home on the corner of East 161st Street and Delray tell the story clearly, as roaches are seen crawling all over the outside walls and can be seen through windows inside.More >>