Bossier Parish to offer free breakfast lunch at 15 schools for students

Students eating lunch for free as part of a federal program that provides free meals to all students (Source: KSLA)

Parents in Bossier Parish will save hundreds of dollars in lunch money for 15 schools in the 2017-18 school year thanks to a federal program that will provide free meals for students regardless of household income.

The Community Eligibility Program provides free breakfast and lunch for high poverty areas and alleviates children from being labeled in the lunch line as low-income since every student will eat for free.

“We recognize there is a direct relationship between child nutrition and school outcomes, which makes providing a healthy breakfast and lunch a priority for us and this partnership advantageous for everyone," said Bossier Parish Superintendent Scott Smith.

The program will affect over 7,500 students throughout the parish and save parents an average of $600 dollars for the year.

Here is a list of the schools which are included in the program:

Bossier Elementary

Bossier High

Butler Educational Complex

Carrie Martin Elementary

Central Park Elementary

Elm Grove Elementary

Greenacres Middle

Kerr Elementary

Meadowview Elementary

Plain Dealing High

Plantation Park Elementary

Platt Elementary

T.O. Rusheon Middle

T.L. Rodes Elementary

Waller Elementary

