Defense the talk for LA Tech at C-USA Media Days

SHREVEPORT -- It’s a loud yet comforting roar every time John Petrehn fires up his balloon. It only makes sense considering he’s a two-time world champion at the unique sport of balloon racing. This is the type of passion has burned him inside of him as far back as he can remember. “I’m lucky because I started when I was about three-years-old when I’d go up with my dad. I’ve been around ballooning my whole life,” Petrehn, who now lives in Ho...