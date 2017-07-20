Holtz confident in J'Mar as starter - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Holtz confident in J'Mar as starter

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
IRVING, Texas --- After having a senior starting quarterback in each of the last three seasons, Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz is confident that redshirt sophomore J'Mar Smith will find his niche in the offense in 2017. He elaborated more today at the first day of C-USA Media Days. 

