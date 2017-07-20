Holtz confident in J'Mar as starter

SHREVEPORT -- It’s a loud yet comforting roar every time John Petrehn fires up his balloon. It only makes sense considering he’s a two-time world champion at the unique sport of balloon racing. This is the type of passion has burned him inside of him as far back as he can remember. “I’m lucky because I started when I was about three-years-old when I’d go up with my dad. I’ve been around ballooning my whole life,” Petrehn, who now lives in Ho...More >>
SHREVEPORT -- It’s a loud yet comforting roar every time John Petrehn fires up his balloon. It only makes sense considering he’s a two-time world champion at the unique sport of balloon racing. This is the type of passion has burned him inside of him as far back as he can remember. “I’m lucky because I started when I was about three-years-old when I’d go up with my dad. I’ve been around ballooning my whole life,” Petrehn, who now lives in Ho...More >>
"For justice, it's never too late. We are still waiting," says a relative of three people slain by Shreveport's first convicted serial killer, Nathaniel R. Code Jr.More >>
"For justice, it's never too late. We are still waiting," says a relative of three people slain by Shreveport's first convicted serial killer, Nathaniel R. Code Jr.More >>
Bossier School District officials will cut the ribbon on the new Haughton Middle School before the rush of the new academic year. The celebration will be held Monday morning at the $30.4 million campus at 250 Champion Shores.More >>
Bossier School District officials will cut the ribbon on the new Haughton Middle School before the rush of the new academic year. The celebration will be held Monday morning at the $30.4 million campus at 250 Champion Shores.More >>
A police officer Texarkana, AR is recovering after he was hurt during a car chase Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A police officer Texarkana, AR is recovering after he was hurt during a car chase Wednesday afternoon.More >>
People in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood came together Wednesday morning to stuff bags of food and water for Shreveport Police Patrol Officers.More >>
People in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood came together Wednesday morning to stuff bags of food and water for Shreveport Police Patrol Officers.More >>
Heat Advisory until midnight Thursday night for most of the ArkLaTexMore >>
Heat Advisory until midnight Thursday night for most of the ArkLaTexMore >>
A Heat Advisory continues for much of the ArkLaTex until midnight Thursday night. Dangerous heat conditions are expected as very hot temperatures combine with high humidity.More >>
A Heat Advisory continues for much of the ArkLaTex until midnight Thursday night. Dangerous heat conditions are expected as very hot temperatures combine with high humidity.More >>
A report from Shreveport's internal auditor details how, for more than a year, the city paid more than $26,000 in pension benefits to dead retirees and beneficiaries.More >>
A report from Shreveport's internal auditor details how, for more than a year, the city paid more than $26,000 in pension benefits to dead retirees and beneficiaries.More >>
I know it's a stretch but I couldn't pass this up. Everyone knows that politics is just something that should not be brought up unless you are in a group of like-minded people. But when it's tropical politics, what could it hurt, right? So here goes!More >>
I know it's a stretch but I couldn't pass this up. Everyone knows that politics is just something that should not be brought up unless you are in a group of like-minded people. But when it's tropical politics, what could it hurt, right? So here goes!More >>
Bossier Parish authorities are asking for the public's help identifying who stole nearly $40,000 worth of equipment. And the Louisiana fire marshal's office is trying to learn who torched two pieces of the stolen equipment.More >>
Bossier Parish authorities are asking for the public's help identifying who stole nearly $40,000 worth of equipment. And the Louisiana fire marshal's office is trying to learn who torched two pieces of the stolen equipment.More >>