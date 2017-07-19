Victims' relative reflects on delayed justice on quadruple murder anniversary

32 years after a quadruple murder claimed the lives of three relatives, Albert Culbert, Jr. still wants justice to be served. Despite being on death row for more than 26-years, there's still no timetable for the execution of Nathaniel Code, Jr.



Code remains one of the 73 people sitting on Louisiana's death row today, three decades since his brutal killing spree terrorized the city of Shreveport.

But to the relatives of his victims, time has not dulled the pain, especially on the anniversaries of the murders.

On July 19, 1985, a brutal attack claimed the lives of Vivian Chaney, her brother Jerry Culbert, her 15-year-old daughter Carlitha and Vivian's boyfriend Billy Harris in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

"So the Shreveport Police finally decided that they had a serial killer in the area," recalled Albert Culbert.

Five years later, in late 1990, Nathaniel Code became Shreveport's first convicted serial killer. Now the 61-year-old still sits on Louisiana's death row 26 years after arriving at Angola State Penitentiary in January of 1991.

Former Caddo Assistant D.A. and now Louisiana Associate Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton prosecuted the case and said they proved Code actually killed 8 people between 1984 and 1987.

"These crimes were particularly brutal and vicious," said Crichton, during an interview with KSLA News 12 back in 2013.

Adding insult to injury for relatives, Code's lawsuit a few years ago, that claimed Louisiana's death row was unbearably hot and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

"I don't think he deserved that. I really don't," added Culbert.

Despite all the years of waiting for Code's execution, Culbert says just because justice is delayed does not mean it's been denied.

"Oh, it's never too late. It's never too late. For justice? It's never too late. But, we're still waiting," said Culbert.



He is still left with one lingering question for Code: "Man, why did you do it, man? Why did you take all them innocent life?"

Culbert conceded that the most haunting aspect of this entire nightmare is that Code may not have an answer to that question.

The cost of housing Nathaniel Code, Junior on death row has been calculated at $62 a day. That comes to more than $22,600 a year.

That means in his 26 and a half years on death row, the state of Louisiana has already spent more than $600,000 on Code. And there's still no set date for his execution.

