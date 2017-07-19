Victims' relative: Justice delayed does not mean justice denied

"For justice, it's never too late. We are still waiting," Albert Culbert Jr. said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Thirty-two years after a quadruple murder claimed the lives of three of his relatives, Albert Culbert Jr. still wants justice to be served.

Yet there still is no timetable for the execution of Nathaniel R. Code Jr.

Three decades since his killing spree terrorized the Shreveport, the city's first convicted serial killer remains one of the 73 people sitting on Louisiana's Death Row.

To the relatives of Code's victims, time has not dulled the pain, especially on the anniversaries of the murders.

Vivian Chaney, her brother Jerry Culbert, her 15-year-old daughter Carlitha and Vivian's boyfriend Billy Harris died in a brutal attack July 19, 1985, in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

"So the Shreveport police finally decided that they had a serial killer in the area," Albert Culbert recalled.

Code, now 61 years old, arrived at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in January 1991.

Louisiana Associate Supreme Court Justice Scott Crichton was the Caddo assistant district attorney who prosecuted Code and proved he actually killed eight people between 1984 and 1987.

"These crimes were particularly brutal and vicious," Crichton said during an interview with KSLA News 12 in 2013.

Adding insult to injury for his victims' relatives, Code sued a few years ago alleging that Louisiana's Death Row was unbearably hot and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

"I don't think he deserved that. I really don't," Culbert observed.

He also said justice delayed does not necessarily mean it has been denied.

"Oh, it's never too late. It's never too late. For justice? It's never too late. But we're still waiting," Culbert said.

He still has one lingering question for Code: "Man, why did you do it, man? Why did you take all them innocent lives?"

Culbert conceded that the most haunting aspect of this entire nightmare is that Code may not have an answer to his question.

The cost of housing Code on Death Row has been calculated at $62 a day. That comes to more than $22,600 a year. And that means Louisiana has spent more than $600,000 on Code in his 26.5 years on Death Row.

