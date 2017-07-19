UNC's Harris named to Unitas award list - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

UNC's Harris named to Unitas award list

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
CHAPEL HILL, NC -- UNC quarterback and Parkway graduate Brandon Harris has been selected as one of 47 candidates for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm list. 

The award recognizes the top quarterback in college football.  

Harris, who transferred from LSU in April, has yet to throw a pass for the Tar Heels. In 25 games over three seasons, Harris made 15 starts throwing 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

The presentation of the award will come December 8th at season's end. 

