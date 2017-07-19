Heat Advisory in effect for most of the ArkLaTex

A Heat Advisory continues for much of the ArkLaTex until midnight Thursday night. Dangerous heat conditions are expected as very hot temperatures combine with high humidity.

The high humidity makes it harder for our bodies to cool off because it doesn't allow sweat to evaporate from our skin. As a result it feels hotter than the actual temperature on the thermometer.

Afternoon temperatures Thursday will be back in the mid 90s across the area.

When the humidity is factored in it will 'feel like' it's around 105 degrees or hotter during the afternoon hours.

Here are some tips to help beat the heat:

Take plenty of breaks if working outside

Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing

Drink plenty of water

Check on your family, friends and neighbors who may not have or use air conditioning.

Make sure outside pets have shade and a supply of water

