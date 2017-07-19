2 people wanted for attempted ATM theft in Marshall

Marshall police are looking for two people who police think attempted to steal an ATM that caused major damage to a business Tuesday morning. (Source: Marshall Police Deparment)

It happened around 5:40 a.m. when two people drove up to the EZ Mart in the 2500 block of W. Pinecrest Dr.

Surveillance video shows the unsuccessful pair trying to steal the ATM from the business.

Police say the vehicle has been reported stolen and not recovered. It is described as a red Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck with Texas plates AC11120.

Police say this is the second time this summer the EZ Mart has been targeted in an attempted ATM theft.

The first crime happened on May 19 and the suspects, in that case, have not been identified.

Anyone with information about either ATM theft is asked to call Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575.

