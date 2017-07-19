Shreveport police seek man wanted for attempted burglary

Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for an attempted burglary at a grocery store in Shreveport.

Investigators say 35-year-old Jermaine Allen, of the 3300 block of Bond Street, is wanted for attempted simple burglary.

Officers responded to reports of an attempted burglary at King’s Grocery in the 2400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. on April 23.

When officers arrived, they found a portion of the building severely damaged in what appeared to be an attempt to enter the building.

Investigators were able to get a warrant for the arrest of Allen after video evidence of the crime.

Allen’s bond is set at $75,000.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the website at lockemup.org.

