Texarkana officer injured after car chase ends in wreck

A police officer in Texarkana, AR is recovering after he was hurt during a car chase Wednesday afternoon.

Officer DeVonte James was injured after he attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle took off.

The suspect’s car hit another vehicle during the chase and kept driving, according to police. The fleeing suspect later lost control of her vehicle and ran into a fence.

The female driver and passenger ran away, but the passenger identified as LeDell Robertson Jr. was captured shortly after.

During that chase, Officer James received minor injuries. He was checked out by paramedics at the scene and was later released.

Police searched along Jackson and Prince Streets for the female driver but couldn’t find her.

Robertson has been taken to the Bi-State Justice Center Jail and charged with misdemeanor fleeing.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.