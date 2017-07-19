Audit: Shreveport paid $26,000+ in pensions to dead retirees

A report by Shreveport's internal auditor shows the city paid tens of thousands of dollars to eight dead pensioners over more than a year. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

A report from Shreveport's internal auditor details how, for more than a year, the city paid more than $26,000 in pension benefits to dead retirees and beneficiaries.

The May report, obtained through a KSLA News 12 public records requests, says internal auditor Leanis Steward began investigating after receiving a fraud hotline report in December 2016.

That tip alerted auditors that a pension beneficiary who had died the previous year still was receiving pension payments.

Steward reported working with the city's comptroller and IT department to upload a file of all active pensioners into the Social Security Number Verification System.

The results, according to the report, show inappropriate payments were made to eight deceased pensioners between April 30, 2015, and Feb. 28, 2017.

Those include payments made to two pensioners in January and February 2017 even though the internal audit department informed the pension office of its findings in December 2016, the report shows.

In total, the payments to the dead add up to $26,890.

"Throughout the course of our work, we identified financial costs to the City of Shreveport created by lack of controls and inadequate oversight that led to a failure to timely acquire knowledge of a pensioner's death and remove the pensioner from the active database used to process pension payments," the report reads.

"We also discovered that pension office internal controls over its operations are weak or nonexistent in other areas."

The report recommends that the city take four steps to help prevent this from happening again:

Renew the status of active pensioners by using the Social Security Number Verification System Randomly select retirement fund payments and deposits to test for accuracy, and reconcile treasury fund accounts monthly Develop a checklist and have human resources verify that what has been submitted has been processed Train staffers to perform pension manager duties in his absence

The city's response indicates that municipal officials agree with the recommendations and that staffers already have started checking active pension payment files.

In its response, the city also vows to randomly select pension payments to check for accuracy and to notify a city attorney of any overpayments.

The city says it intends to make the adjustments to its procedures in less then six months.

City administrators have not yet responded to a request for an interview.

District B City Councilman Jeff Everson did speak on the issue and confirmed that the City Council's Audit and Finance Committee will address the audit when it meets at 1 p.m. Thursday.

