Shreveport police seek help identifying suspected shoplifters

Police are trying to identify three people accused of shoplifting. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police investigators are working to identify three suspected shoplifters captured on surveillance video.

Police say it happened June 7 at the JC Penney Department Store in the 7000 block of Youree Drive.

According to police, the manager reported that three people walked into the store and put clothes into a shopping cart. The manager told police one person pushed the shopping cart outside and left the store without paying for the clothes.

The alleged suspects were last seen loading the stolen clothes into a dark green Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone who recognizes the people or the car pictured in the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

