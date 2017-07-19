$40,000 worth of equipment stolen; trailer, ATV found afire

Authorities said the stolen ATV (lower left) and one of the trailers were found on fire (upper left) in southern Bienville Parish. Also taken was an Exmark zero-turn lawn mower (right) valued at about $10,800. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier Parish authorities are asking for the public's help identifying who stole nearly $40,000 worth of equipment.

Meantime, the Louisiana fire marshal's off is investigating who set fire to two of the four stolen items in the middle of a road in southern Bienville Parish.

Bossier sheriff's detectives think the items were taken from a residence in the 3500 block of Swan Lake Road sometime during the 10 hours between 4 p.m. July 14 and 2 a.m. July 15.

Stolen were:

a Can-Am Defender Max XT all-terrain vehicle valued at about $24,000;

an Exmark zero-turn lawn mower valued at about $10,800;

an 18-foot Stage Coach trailer valued at about $3,000; and,

a 6-by-10-foot Stage Coach trailer valued at about $1,800.

Detectives were tipped off by the Louisiana fire marshal's that the 18-foot trailer and the ATV were found on fire just after 2 a.m. July 15 in the middle of Israelite Road just off Louisiana Highway 154 west of Ringgold. Neither item could be salvaged.

The lawn mower and smaller trailer have not yet been found.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

