LaTech gets $1 million for its new academic, research center

A Northwest Louisiana university received a $1 million grant Wednesday from the AEP Foundation.

Louisiana Tech University plans to use the funds to support its academic and research center in Bossier City.

The Ruston-based school recently announced a partnership with Cyber Innovation Center to create the Academic Success Center, which will include a cyber training center, in Bossier Parish Community College's STEM Building at the National Cyber Research Park.

Louisiana Tech expects to complete and occupy the facility during the school's fall academic quarter.

The university says its Academic Success Center is designed to:

provide cyber education and research,

support economic development,

produce additional graduates in high-demand fields,

enhance educational services,

advance Louisiana Tech's strategies to grow student enrollment,

provide students and staffers information about careers, test preparation, financial aid and articulation agreements with BPCC,

help veterans use VA educational benefits while transitioning from active duty and selecting academic degree programs that are in high demand for U.S. citizens with military service,

mobilize Louisiana Tech to serve more active-duty, former military and civilian students at a location near Barksdale Air Force Base, and,

increase academic program and research productivity throughout Louisiana.

“Investments in our students and the support it provides to those we serve are critical to expanding Louisiana Tech’s role as an economic and higher education leader," Louisiana Tech President Les Guice said in a statement released Wednesday. "The return on these investments will be felt throughout the state ... for generations to come.”

The AEP Foundation gift was presented by its chairman, Nicholas K. Akins, who also is chairman, president and CEO of American Electric Power Co.

“The AEP Foundation is pleased to support the creation of this cyber training center to help students gain undergraduate and graduate degrees in a rapidly growing and critically needed discipline,” said Akins, a 1982 and 1986 alumnus of Louisiana Tech.

“This grant will not only increase opportunities for students to pursue cyber careers and strengthen the future workforce, but it also builds upon a public-private partnership that is critical to the region’s future growth.”

Also on hand for the presentation Wednesday were Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson, University of Louisiana System President Jim Henderson and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker.

