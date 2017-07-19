C-USA Media Day opens 2017 season - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

C-USA Media Day opens 2017 season

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
IRVING, Texas ---

IRVING, Texas --- The "official" start to the Conference USA football season commences Wednesday with the start of Media Days at the DFW Marriott North in Irving.

The C-USA West division will meet the media today at 2 PM while the East Division will speak tomorrow. 

Louisiana Tech will speak first beginning at 2:15 PM. 

Stay with the KSLA Sports team through out the day for updates. 

