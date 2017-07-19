Broadmoor residents supply officers with snacks, water

"I want them to know how much I appreciate what they do," Broadmoor resident Jan Williams said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Residents of Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood have come together to show support for the police officers who patrol their streets.

"I want them to know how much I appreciate what they do," said Jan Williams, who was among volunteers Wednesday morning distributing 250 bags of snacks and water to patrol officers and dispatchers.

Williams, who has lived in Broadmoor for 24 years, said she knew she wanted to help when her neighbors decided to aid the patrol officers.

"Sometimes I see patrol officers directing traffic, and they need a cold drink."

It's a way for them to show their appreciation, Williams said.

"When they go out to patrol, sometimes they don't have time for lunch," said Kathleen Goodrich, who organized this event.

She said the effort was especially meaningful for her. Goodrich's husband was a Bossier police officer for 33 years.

He's now retired. And she has a community watch group.

Goodrich said she asked its members for donations so they could give back to the officers who police their area, especially now that they've noticed an increase in crime around their neighborhood.

The community pitched in.

Ten cameras were donated. And they have $1,000 to buy more cameras.

Music Mountain donated cases of water. Super 1 Foods, Jason's Deli and Albertson's also gave to the cause.

And Harbor Freight donated 24 COOL towels for Shreveport bike patrol officers.

"I think everybody should know their neighbors, get involved with the community and give back," Goodrich said.

"They get up, put on that uniform and do their job every day," Williams added.

"You couldn't pay me to go out and do what they do. And yet, they get up and they do it."

The Broadmoor neighborhood group planned to drop donations off to the Shreveport Police Department on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The group also challenged other neighborhoods to do the same to show appreciation to police.

