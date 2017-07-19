Broadmoor residents supply officers with snacks, water

Sen.John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office says.More >>
The father was ticketed for speeding and careless operation of a vehicle.More >>
A bad case of road rage in Midland caught on camera is now going viral. In the video, you can see a semi trying to get around what looks like a Hummer but the Hummer isn't letting the truck pass.More >>
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say the Don Holt Bridge will remain closed, and SCDOT hope to have it re-opened at 5 a.m. Thursday morning after netting fell from the top of the bridge Wednesday evening.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
The couple's 79-year-old daughter, who was 4 when they disappeared, said the discovery of her mother and father's bodies brought her a "deep sense of calm."More >>
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.More >>
Wild hogs aren't unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he'd never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.More >>
The Columbia police announced that James Kester, 64, has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder after he allegedly hit several people who were attending a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia.More >>
Family members reported Michael "Randy" McFalls missing last Thursday around 8:43 p.m. when he never returned home from work.More >>
