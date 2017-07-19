T.G.I. Friday's on Youree closes for good

A sign on the door Wednesday announced that the restaurant T.G.I. Friday's was permanently closed.

The restaurant is located in the 7500 block of Youree Drive.

Anyone with any questions about the closure can contact the store phone number, according to the note.

An employee who answered the phone told KSLA News 12 that they didn't know the restaurant was closing until the day the note was posted.

The sign on the restaurant's locked doors reads:

"Effective today 7/19/17

This T.G.I. Friday's location has permanently closed for business.

Thank you, Marlu Investments.

Any inquiries please contact the store phone number."

This is the second restaurant closure for the Youree Drive corridor in the past week.

