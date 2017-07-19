Comedian Kevin Hart coming to Shreveport

Hollywood comedian Kevin Hart will be coming to Shreveport in the fall.

Hart will be performing at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at p.m.

Tickets for the event will be available at the Shreveport Convention Center Box Office Monday - Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., all Ticketmaster locations, online at ticketmaster.com and livenation.com or 800-745-3000.

Tickets start at $45 and are on-sale Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. The Shreveport Convention Center Box Office will stay open until 5 p.m. Wednesday for patrons to purchase tickets.

Hart has made a name for himself as a comedian, entertainer, author and businessman.

