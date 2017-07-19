A "political storm" in the tropics? Things are brewing

I know it's a stretch, but I couldn't pass this up.

Everyone knows that politics is just something that should not be brought up unless you are in a group of like-minded people.

But when it's tropical politics, what could it hurt, right? So here goes!

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Don was born. I showed you his track. It was a bit impressive at first, attaining wind speeds of 50 mph and moving west at the break-neck speed of 18-20 mph heading for the northern coast of South America.

Just one day later, Don was downgraded to a tropical depression. Now Don has faded to only remnants of his former self.

While Don's remnants still were bringing high waves and blustery winds to South America's northern coast, his political "rival" was trying to get her act together in the Pacific Ocean.

Tropical Depression EIGHT-E is meandering aimlessly off the southern tip of Baja, Calif., trying to gain a little strength. But her stamina is being called into question. She currently has a top wind speed of 35 mph.

As of right now, it is very difficult to say if she will gain strength because she has a couple opponents nipping at her heels. The other contenders are a distant Hurricane Fernanda and a closer Tropical Storm Greg.

The latter may give her a run for her money and just eat her up. Right now, TS Greg has her just spinning.

But don't count her out just yet. She is trying her best to get to topical storm strength.

And now you are wondering how this could could possibly be a political storm, right? Here's the stretch pitch of an entertaining story.

If Tropical Depression EIGHT-E becomes a tropical storm, she will be named Tropical Storm Hilary!

And so goes the story of Don and Hilary.

Might I add that any resemblance to any living person is purely coincidental.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.